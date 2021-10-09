Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $316,000 Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COOP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.76. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $41.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.73 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $412,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,996 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

