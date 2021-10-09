Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $323,000 Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Donaldson by 137.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

