Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 20.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 3.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Upwork by 118.9% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 2.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Upwork by 4.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $64,267.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,602.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $326,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,345.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,744. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UPWK opened at $54.10 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.50 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.75.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPWK. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

