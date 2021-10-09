Canaccord Genuity Boosts monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $350.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of monday.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.70.

Shares of MNDY opened at $339.60 on Wednesday. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $155.01 and a fifty-two week high of $425.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $333.07.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

