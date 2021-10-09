Canaccord Genuity Lowers Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target to $12.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners restated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Tilray from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.36.

Get Tilray alerts:

Shares of TLRY opened at $10.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 1,187.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $901,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 79,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.