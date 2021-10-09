Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Cut to $78.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CP. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Argus lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $69.21 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.06.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.