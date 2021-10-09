Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Receives $40.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFPZF shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Canfor from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Canfor stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.91. 1,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,669. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.34. Canfor has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $29.35.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

