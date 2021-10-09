Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Katapult’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of KPLT opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. Katapult has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Katapult will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Katapult news, COO Derek Medlin purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 273,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,352.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Orlando Zayas purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,538,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,069.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 69,750 shares of company stock valued at $278,165 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,654,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at about $610,000. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

