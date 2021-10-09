Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $167.28

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €167.28 ($196.80) and traded as high as €176.75 ($207.94). Capgemini shares last traded at €176.00 ($207.06), with a volume of 426,490 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €188.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €167.53.

Capgemini Company Profile (EPA:CAP)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.