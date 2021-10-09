Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.00.

CDLX stock opened at $81.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.52. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $70.70 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 2.53.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total value of $91,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $156,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,674 shares in the company, valued at $18,372,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and have sold 26,626 shares valued at $2,746,153. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,861,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,217,000 after purchasing an additional 127,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,760,000 after purchasing an additional 111,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 28.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,781,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 10.3% during the second quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,126,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,029,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

