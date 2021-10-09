Carrefour (EPA:CA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.21

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €16.21 ($19.07) and traded as high as €16.21 ($19.07). Carrefour shares last traded at €15.94 ($18.75), with a volume of 2,500,270 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €14.90 ($17.53) target price on Carrefour in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Carrefour in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Carrefour in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €18.33 ($21.56).

The company’s fifty day moving average is €16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.21.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

