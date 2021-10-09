Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $3.74 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $191.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.72.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $424.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAST. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $2,493,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 108.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 161,584 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $903,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,386,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after acquiring an additional 147,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after acquiring an additional 130,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

