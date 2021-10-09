Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWST. Raymond James upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

CWST stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $79.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.63.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $4,391,409.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $173,425.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.