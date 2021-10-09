CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Receives $12.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 60,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,206. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $584.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.66 and a beta of 1.41.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. On average, analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

