Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $358.18 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will post sales of $358.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $340.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $366.50 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $292.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,155,000 after purchasing an additional 320,508 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,897,000 after acquiring an additional 268,527 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,905,000 after acquiring an additional 261,855 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth $25,324,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $29,971,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.37. 398,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,117. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.43%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

