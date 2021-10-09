Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE CLS opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. Celestica has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celestica stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

