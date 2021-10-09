Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 800.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 228.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Centene by 85.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

NYSE:CNC opened at $64.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. Centene’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

