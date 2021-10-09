Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Down 3%

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)’s stock price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40. 1,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 68,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CGAU shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC raised shares of Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.32.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.0556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,195,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,438,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

