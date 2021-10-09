Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Price Target Raised to GBX 320

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

CAML stock opened at GBX 230 ($3.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 237.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 440.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. Central Asia Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 160.32 ($2.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 386 ($5.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £404.86 million and a P/E ratio of 10.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Central Asia Metals’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.