Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Mizuho

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.31.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $118.90 on Friday. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $120.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day moving average of $97.70.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,736 shares of company stock worth $78,395,347 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,091 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,693 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,247 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,113,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,801,000 after purchasing an additional 681,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,726,000 after purchasing an additional 587,825 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

