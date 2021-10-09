ChainX Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $4.40 or 0.00008064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a market capitalization of $49.44 million and $1.35 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00061326 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00143236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00091313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,594.99 or 1.00087967 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,594.69 or 0.06590084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

