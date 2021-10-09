Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,912 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 33.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $116.81 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.38.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

