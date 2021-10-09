ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Given New $101.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CCXI has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded ChemoCentryx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised ChemoCentryx from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.13.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. ChemoCentryx’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 288.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

