ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Given New $101.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
CCXI has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded ChemoCentryx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised ChemoCentryx from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.13.
NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $70.29.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 288.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
ChemoCentryx Company Profile
ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.
