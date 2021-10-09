Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives $97.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.11.

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,826,000 after buying an additional 4,172,294 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $885,401,000 after buying an additional 3,275,265 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $157,486,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,503,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,171,000 after buying an additional 887,145 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNG stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.67. 1,364,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,054. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.05, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

