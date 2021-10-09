Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.05

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.05 and traded as low as C$11.60. Chesswood Group shares last traded at C$11.79, with a volume of 13,110 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHW shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Chesswood Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 37.62, a current ratio of 39.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$199.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$30.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chesswood Group Limited will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

In related news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,184.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,873,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,497,174.32. Insiders have bought 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $123,417 over the last quarter.

Chesswood Group Company Profile (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.