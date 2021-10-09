Chevron Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chevron in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $7.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.72.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $108.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.90. Chevron has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $208.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in Chevron by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 116,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

