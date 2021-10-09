China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Update

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,081,700 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 1,306,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,817.0 days.

OTCMKTS CHLLF opened at $7.70 on Friday. China Literature has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37.

About China Literature

China Literature Ltd. is an investment holding company. It engages in the provision of reading services, copyright commercialization, writer cultivation and brokerage, operation of text work reading and related open platform, which are all based on text work, and the realization of these activities through technology methods and digital media including but not limited to personal computers, Internet and mobile network in the People’s Republic of China.

