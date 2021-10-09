Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.48.

Chindata Group stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a PE ratio of -155.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 33,228 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,341,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,240,000 after purchasing an additional 194,738 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Chindata Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,275,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,157 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

