Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $152.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Choice Hotels have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company is benefiting from continual expansion strategies through acquisitions and franchise agreements. Notably, it continues to focus on franchising as it intends to facilitate ROE expansion and earnings growth over the long term. Also, focus on loyalty program bode well. Meanwhile, the company’s Ascend portfolio has been doing solid business. The brand has been well received on account of smart conversion opportunities. Going forward, the company continues to focus on expansion strategies, enhancement of the mid-scale brand as well as transformation and advancement of the Comfort brands to drive growth in the upcoming periods. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding the stock’s potential.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.63.

CHH stock opened at $135.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $136.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.77 and its 200 day moving average is $118.06.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

In related news, Director John P. Tague sold 2,220 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $267,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $244,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,335. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 58.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

