Chonk (CHONK) Price Reaches $41.27 on Exchanges

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Chonk coin can now be bought for about $41.27 or 0.00075445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chonk has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $7,539.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00048537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.08 or 0.00235944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00101728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011855 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

Chonk is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

