CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $214.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.59 and a 12 month high of $220.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.53 and its 200 day moving average is $201.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

AAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.59.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.