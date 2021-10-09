CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New $255,000 Investment in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPCE. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 39.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPCE opened at $23.12 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPCE. Citigroup downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.