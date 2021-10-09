CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New Investment in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $20,407,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 22.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,667,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,511,000 after buying an additional 302,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 270.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,656,000 after buying an additional 234,861 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $11,870,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,241,000 after buying an additional 143,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $68.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.44.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.47%.

MC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

