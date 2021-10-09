CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes $209,000 Position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Paysafe by 200.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Paysafe by 28.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paysafe during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter worth $73,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PSFE opened at $7.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Paysafe Limited has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $19.57.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paysafe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

