Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.35.

XEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. US Capital Advisors cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Scotiabank cut Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 7,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 159.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 29.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

XEC stock remained flat at $$87.20 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $92.51.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

