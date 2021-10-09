Citigroup Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $307.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.06. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $325.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.09.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $278,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.48, for a total value of $380,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,133,469. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

