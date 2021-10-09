Citigroup Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period.

Shares of PPA opened at $73.99 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $53.04 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day moving average is $74.19.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

