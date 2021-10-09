Citigroup Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ebix were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 72,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBIX stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. Ebix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.06.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $246.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.00 million. Ebix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

