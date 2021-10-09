Citigroup Inc. Purchases 2,771 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.89 and a 200 day moving average of $76.29. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

