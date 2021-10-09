Citigroup Inc. Sells 14,907 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,907 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,666 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after acquiring an additional 625,557 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,913,000 after acquiring an additional 321,792 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3,947.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 269,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,592,000 after purchasing an additional 262,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 293.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 200,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,302,000 after purchasing an additional 149,257 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.38.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $156.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $182.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

