Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,254.90

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,254.90 ($42.53) and traded as high as GBX 3,900 ($50.95). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,855 ($50.37), with a volume of 11,928 shares.

CKN has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. began coverage on Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target for the company. began coverage on Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Clarkson from GBX 4,110 ($53.70) to GBX 4,295 ($56.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,029 ($52.64).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,708.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,254.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.60%.

In other Clarkson news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 6,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($46.42), for a total transaction of £232,437.26 ($303,680.77).

About Clarkson (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

