Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

CLAR has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CLAR stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $919.36 million, a PE ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 0.89. Clarus has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $32.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,608,000 after purchasing an additional 689,644 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,045,000 after buying an additional 351,366 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,838,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after buying an additional 214,357 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 1st quarter valued at $2,235,000. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

