Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada."

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.52. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. Research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 320.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,248,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,813,000 after purchasing an additional 752,862 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

