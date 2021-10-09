ClearBridge Investments Ltd Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for 0.0% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Duke Energy by 804.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 45,160 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 248.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 81,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 57,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Duke Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 63,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DUK. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,766. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.59.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

