Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Get Clearfield alerts:

CLFD has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of CLFD opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.73. The stock has a market cap of $686.46 million, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.95. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.52.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Clearfield had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,107 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $274,143.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,805.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clearfield during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Clearfield by 87,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Clearfield by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearfield (CLFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.