Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a market cap of $645.62 million, a P/E ratio of 168.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.46. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $406.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 13,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

