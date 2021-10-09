CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th.

CCNE opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.05.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $46.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 75,907 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,239,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,009,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CNB Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the second quarter worth about $555,000. 39.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

