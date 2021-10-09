Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Shares Down 27.6%

Coats Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF)’s stock price was down 27.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CGGGF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coats Group in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01.

Coats Group Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial threads. The firm provides apparel, footwear, and accessories threads. It also offers performance materials including technical threads and yarn used in a range of industries such as automotive, household and recreation, medical, health and food, safety, telecoms, oil and gas, conductive, and composites.

