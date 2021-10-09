Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.66

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.66 and last traded at $30.58, with a volume of 55991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDXS. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -87.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.04 million. Analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 2,965.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Codexis in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

