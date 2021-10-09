Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Acquired by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,370 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Cogent Communications worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,088,000 after buying an additional 27,422 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,714,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,851,000 after buying an additional 165,992 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,797,000 after buying an additional 189,967 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 825,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,546,000 after buying an additional 44,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,989,000 after buying an additional 53,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $125,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $66,191.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,568. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 656.79 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.83. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.68%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.